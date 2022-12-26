Father, son dead in early Christmas Day fire in DeKalb County

A DeKalb County fire left a father and a son dead early Christmas morning.
The fire occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Thompson Circle in unincorporated DeKalb near Decatur. DeKalb County Fire Rescue Capt. Jaeson Daniels said crews responded to a residential structure on fire.
Upon arrival, a resident told crews that there were two occupants still inside, Daniels said. DeKalb County Fire Rescue located a disabled son immediately and would later find his father dead at the scene, Daniels said.
The son was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries, Daniels said. The Red Cross assisted six individuals impacted by the fire.
The identities of the victims and the cause of the fire have not been released.
