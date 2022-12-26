Father, son dead in early Christmas Day fire in DeKalb County

The fire occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Thompson Circle in unincorporated DeKalb near Decatur. DeKalb County Fire Rescue Capt. Jaeson Daniels said crews responded to a residential structure on fire.

Upon arrival, a resident told crews that there were two occupants still inside, Daniels said. DeKalb County Fire Rescue located a disabled son immediately and would later find his father dead at the scene, Daniels said.