Floyd County school raises $3,000 to support classmates with cancer

“I was actually relieved when they voted to give me a mohawk,” Murdock said. “Because I think if I got shaved bald, my kid wouldn’t recognize me when I got home.”

The contest raised over $3,000 for the three Model students and their families, for help with a number of non-treatment related expenses.

“Some of the students need to travel to Atlanta for treatment,” Murdock said. “So travel costs alone are challenging, especially if the family is split with one parent staying in Atlanta and one parent staying home with their other kids.”

Stylist Scarlett Gaddis of Lisa’s Salon in Shannon volunteered to give Murdock his haircut.

“It’s actually the largest crowd I’ve ever given a haircut in front of,” Gaddis said. “It’s so great how the community has really come together to support these kids.”

However, a number of students and a faculty complained that the mohawk was really more of a fauxhawk.

“The mohawk actually looks really good on him,” one student said. “I guess we were hoping for something hideous, but Mr. Murdock is pulling it off.”

