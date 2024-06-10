Partner

Art Sandy Springs gifts sculpture to city, recommends purchase of three more

Art Sandy Springs presented the city with this sculpture, Caprice, as a gift. (Provided by Sandy Springs)

Credit: Sandy Springs

Credit: Sandy Springs

Art Sandy Springs presented the city with this sculpture, Caprice, as a gift. (Provided by Sandy Springs)
By Bob Pepalis, Rough Draft Atlanta
48 minutes ago

Art Sandy Springs gave the city a sculpture that is now on display as part of the annual “ArtSS Walk, Arts in the Open” competition.

Melissa Patterson of Art Sandy Springs presented the Sandy Springs City Council with the “Caprice,” a stainless steel and bronze sculpture by Charles Pilkey. The nonprofit organization proposed the Abernathy Arts Center as its permanent location during the city council’s work session on June 4.

The city began funding the “ArtSS Walk, Arts in the Open” sculpture competition in 2018. Nine sculpture finalists are displayed on the City Green at City Springs. After each exhibit, selected works from the finalists are purchased and placed in permanent locations by the city.

Patterson said in the five years of the program, 29 sculptures have been gifted to or purchased by the city.

Nesting by Richard Herzog was one of three sculptures that Art Sandy Springs recommended that the city purchase. (Provided by Sandy Springs)

Credit: Sandy Springs

Credit: Sandy Springs

She said Art Sandy Springs recommended that the city spend $21,300 to purchase these three sculptures:

1. “Nesting,” a steel and driftwood sculpture by Richard Herzog ($11,000). Its proposed placement at Morgan Falls Overlook Park would be where many of the city’s birding programs take place.

2. “UpCycle,” made of steel, bicycle wheels, and paint, by sculptor Joni Younkins-Herzog ($4,600). Abernathy Greenway South was its proposed location.

3. “Flowing Arches,” painted steel by sculptor Matt Moyer ($5,700), would be placed at Windsor Meadows Park if the city follows the nonprofit’s suggestion.

Councilmember Tibby DeJulio asked Patterson if Art Sandy Springs had considered soliciting artworks for the walls of city hall, which largely remain blank. Patterson said the group has discussed the idea and will continue those conversations “to put beautiful art on these walls.”

Councilmember Jody Reichel asked when Art Sandy Springs would install the “Caprice” sculpture, due to construction work at the Abernathy Arts Center. The city is demolishing an old stone house and garage, replacing them with a modular art studio.

Patterson said that the sculpture may need to be put in storage until it can be installed.

The city councill expects to make a decision on the sculptures later this month.

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

