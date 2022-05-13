Acworth to host viewing of lunar eclipse Sunday night

Calling all people who want to witness a cosmic event: Acworth will host a free public viewing Sunday of a lunar eclipse at Cauble Park.
From 11:29 Sunday to 12:53 a.m. Monday, the moon will be “slightly reddish-orange,” according to NASA Solar System Ambassador Stephen Rahn. The eclipse will be seen across North America and will be one of the longest in totality.
During a lunar eclipse, the moon’s position is directly opposite from the sun, with the Earth directly between them, which causes the orange color.
“I like to explain as if every sunset on Earth is hitting the moon at the same time,” Rahn said. “So for about an hour and a half, the moon will be a deep orange, reddish color for that entire time.”
Lunar eclipses typically occur two times a year, according to Rahn.
The oft-used term “blood moon” is not an astronomical term, according to Rahn, but the characteristics of a blood moon will be visible during the upcoming eclipse.
The eclipse will also be closer to the horizon than previous lunar eclipses, making it easier to capture high-quality pictures, according to Rahn.
There will be telescopes on-hand at Cauble Park for attendees to use, but Rahn recommended those looking for the best glimpse bring binoculars.
Rahn received permission from the city of Acworth to keep the park open after-hours, meaning park bathrooms will be available for the duration of the eclipse. The event will run until about 1 a.m.
Credit: Marietta Daily Journal
Credit: Marietta Daily Journal
MEET OUR PARTNER
This story is published via a content-sharing agreement between the AJC and the Marietta Daily Journal. Visit them online at mdjonline.com.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author