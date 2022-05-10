Blood Moon: Visit this Georgia spot for an unforgettable view of the lunar eclipse

Located in Cartersville, the museum will be hosting a special moon watching event at its observatory and planetarium. The museum will also stream a live feed of the eclipse from their observatory into their theater, where Astronomer Karisa Zdanky will provide updates throughout the eclipse.

Small telescopes will also be provided across the Tellus lawn for additional viewing.

If things prove to be cloudy during the event, the theater will stream live images from observatories across the country. The Bentley Planetarium will host special lunar eclipse shows as well.

When

According to the U.S. Naval Observatory, the full moon will occur at 12:14 a.m. on Monday, May 16. The eclipse will begin Sunday, May 15, at 9:32 p.m. and ultimately reach its peak just before the end of the full moon, space.com said.

The Tellus Science Museum will open at 10 p.m. in preparation for the eclipse. The Bentley Planetarium special lunar eclipse shows will begin at 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.