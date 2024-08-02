5 Atlanta area charity events to check out in August

Credit: Derek White/KO Photography Credit: Derek White/KO Photography

Overture Gala - ‘A Night at The Cabaret’

The annual Overture Gala, presented by the Artsbridge Foundation, celebrates arts education programs and supports the Adopt-A-School Financial Aid Subsidy Program. Guests will enjoy handcrafted cocktails and a three-course gourmet dinner while enjoying performances by the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards program. Auction Horizon will lead a rousing live auction followed by an after-party, where guests can groove along to the sounds of the Eric Thomas Project.

6 p.m. Aug. 3. $400-$25,000. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. artsbridgega.org/special-events

32nd annual John Smoltz Braves Celebrity-Am Golf Tournament

This celebrity golf event benefits pediatric cancer research at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. In addition to charitable sponsorship opportunities and great golfing, the event features networking and other social engagements with Braves alumni. Players and guests will also include former professional athletes from the NFL, MLB, NBA and other celebrities.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 5. $750-$6,500. Atlanta National Golf Club, Hawks Ridge Golf Club and White Columns Country Club. choa.org/donors-and-volunteers

Paint the Night

Paint the Night, from the nonprofit Paint Love, is an evening aimed at raising awareness for arts enrichment programs for children and families in metro Atlanta that are facing poverty and trauma. This is a black-tie event offering live music, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, live speakers, and an art auction. Guests can also check out the many exhibits at the Fernbank Museum.

6 p.m. Aug. 16. $125-$1,000. Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. gopaintlove.org

Dinner for Divas

Alma Domestic Violence Foundation of Buckhead presents its 12th annual “Dinner for Divas” red carpet gala, honoring 150 women and girls who have survived domestic abuse and are currently living in shelters across Georgia. This year’s event will be a celebration of their continued perseverance, strength and dedication to rebuilding their lives.

7-10 p.m. Aug. 17. $450. Curate Event Space, 1333 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. almadvf.org

Georgia Rivers Gala

Celebrate the river conservation efforts of President Jimmy Carter at the Georgia Rivers Gala: Freedom to Float. Guest will join outdoor recreation enthusiasts, conservationists and leaders from across the state to support Georgia River Network and their advocacy work. The event will include a cocktail reception, old-fashioned fish fry and live music by Rob Jordan & Friends.

6-9 p.m. Aug. 22. $175-$1,500. Atlanta History Center, 130 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. /garivers.org

Credit: Social Atlanta Credit: Social Atlanta

SocialAtlanta is the city’s premiere media outlet for society, philanthropy and culture. For more information, follow them on Instagram at @socialatlantaofficial and sign up for their free newsletter at socialatlanta.com.