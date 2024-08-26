Like the civilian population, starting a family is a life goal for many veterans. But thousands of combat veterans might never get to have children of their own if former President Donald Trump gets elected because of the policies espoused by Trump and many on the right.

I’m a sexuality educator, coach and documentary filmmaker and have a Ph.D. in human sexuality education. After I broke my neck in a diving accident and suffered a spinal cord injury, I decided to devote my life to helping other people with disabilities discover ways to have fulfilling intimate relationships. This work led to me working with hundreds of veterans with disabilities and to directing and producing the documentary “Love After War: Saving Love, Saving Lives.”