Why Marietta is ending digital distractions for middle schoolers

As the Marietta City School Board chair, I can say without hesitation that the board’s foremost commitment is to the success and well-being of our students. As a district, we are responsible for fostering an environment where academic excellence and emotional health can flourish. To achieve that, we must reduce digital distractions in our schools.
Recent research highlights a growing concern. Studies show that kids who use a smartphone receive an average of 237 notifications daily, primarily from social media platforms like Snapchat and Discord. This constant digital engagement not only distracts from their studies but also contributes to heightened levels of stress and anxiety. Moreover, young people who spend over three hours a day on social media face double the risk of poor mental health outcomes, including depression and anxiety.
These statistics are a call to action. Starting this August, students at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy and Marietta Middle School will be required to lock their cellphones and smartwatches in special magnetic pouches throughout the school day. Though students will still have access to their Chromebooks for educational purposes, personal smart devices will be secured to minimize distractions. This initiative, developed with input from educators, parents and students, aims to create a more focused and supportive learning environment.
Simply put, the goal is to reclaim our classrooms for learning. By minimizing digital distractions, students will be free to engage more fully with their teachers, their studies and with each other, creating an environment in which they can build deeper connections, develop critical thinking skill and grow academically and personally. Moreover, by reducing their exposure to social media, we aim to alleviate the stress and anxiety that can be caused by comparison and cyberbullying, fostering a healthier emotional environment.
As a community, we all must prioritize the well-being of our students and ensure that they have every opportunity to learn and grow in an environment free from unnecessary distractions. This initiative is a crucial step in that direction. It is about more than cellphones and social media; it is about giving our students the best possible chance to thrive, both in the classroom and in life.
We believe this will set a new standard for how schools manage the impact of technology on education. Our commitment to our students’ learning and mental health is unwavering, and I believe this initiative will make a significant difference. Though we might see some initial adjustment periods, we are optimistic about the long-term benefits.
We all could stand to develop healthier digital habits. Just look around the restaurant next time you go out. By helping our students develop healthier digital habits at school, we are preparing them for a future where they can use technology as a tool for learning and growth rather than a source of distraction. Together, we can create a nurturing educational environment that prioritizes the success and health of every student in Marietta.
Jeff DeJarnett is chair of the Marietta City Schools Board of Education.
