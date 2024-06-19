Why Marietta is ending digital distractions for middle schoolers

As the Marietta City School Board chair, I can say without hesitation that the board’s foremost commitment is to the success and well-being of our students. As a district, we are responsible for fostering an environment where academic excellence and emotional health can flourish. To achieve that, we must reduce digital distractions in our schools.

Recent research highlights a growing concern. Studies show that kids who use a smartphone receive an average of 237 notifications daily, primarily from social media platforms like Snapchat and Discord. This constant digital engagement not only distracts from their studies but also contributes to heightened levels of stress and anxiety. Moreover, young people who spend over three hours a day on social media face double the risk of poor mental health outcomes, including depression and anxiety.