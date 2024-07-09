In 1915, as Leo Frank’s corpse dangled above their heads, the brightest stars of Georgia’s business and political class celebrated their handiwork. So did farmers and shopkeepers and cooks. The residents of the town of Marietta were unabashedly joyful at the turn of events. They wanted mementos from it. They tore Frank’s nightshirt to shreds to make souvenirs. They picnicked proudly under the hanging tree like gratified terrorists. The “savage” New York Jew accused of killing a beautiful 13-year-old white girl was dead. They had defied Gov. John Marshall Slaton’s commutation of the death penalty in the name of social justice.

Now, any fool with a clear mind and a small bundle of facts could see model-citizen Frank was innocent of the crime. A far more likely candidate lay close at hand. What was it that clouded their minds, filled them with bias, with anger and hate, and set off a mob who knew better than the governor?