What was Mike Luckovich thinking?

By
1 hour ago
Normally, when someone dies, I draw them at the Pearly Gates. However, when Willie Mays died this week, I remembered that back in April, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s homerun record, I had drawn Ruth and Aaron together at the gates, so I wanted to do something different for Mays. I was clueless about what to do, and then this idea hit me.

The Hank Aaron meets Babe Ruth cartoon that ran in April.

