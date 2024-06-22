What was Mike Luckovich thinking?

Credit: Mike Luckovich Credit: Mike Luckovich

Normally, when someone dies, I draw them at the Pearly Gates. However, when Willie Mays died this week, I remembered that back in April, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s homerun record, I had drawn Ruth and Aaron together at the gates, so I wanted to do something different for Mays. I was clueless about what to do, and then this idea hit me.