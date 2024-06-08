Credit: Mike Luckovich Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mondays are the toughest day for me to come up with ideas because I haven’t been focused on the news as much. The Atlanta water main breaks caught my attention because it was a big local story. Andre Dickens has been a good mayor. Competent politicians make my job harder, so this was actually the first cartoon I’ve done on the Atlanta mayor. He was a little slow addressing this crisis, but he seems to have gotten things under control for the time being.