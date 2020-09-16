Opinion: Welcome news for Ga.’s seniors, loved ones

The procedures unveiled Tuesday seem to balance the desire for in-person visits with the significant risks still posed by the coronavirus. The state’s new policies provide recommendations tailored to conditions that have proved nothing if not dynamic.

The DPH’s new plan accounts for levels of infection in facilities and in the surrounding county. Access to facilities can be eased or restricted based on that information, which seems prudent in the wake of an epidemic that’s killed more than 6,000 Georgians so far.

We’ve been critical of Gov. Kemp’s desire to quickly reopen Georgia. But the latest plans seem to offer a reasonable and prudent balance between public safety and the very-human desire to reconnect.

Another human factor that will likely come into play is an understandable urge, if not rush, by many to quickly push for in-person visits.

That desire must be tempered against the public health realities of a still-dangerous pandemic and the related need for operators to digest the new orders before reopening their doors, even slightly.

“Our members are right now all working to comb thru orders and develop policies,” said Ginny Helms, president of LeadingAge Georgia, which represents nonprofit care facilities.

Needed patience will pay off.

And will be worth it as Georgians may soon once again be able to visit some loved ones in a safe and socially distanced manner.