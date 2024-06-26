Transforming trauma: Lessons learned from year one of the IVYY Project at Grady

As we reflect on our first year of programming, we are struck by several key lessons:

• Violence happens long before the trigger is pulled. It is rooted in generational, systemic and structural factors, including racism and disinvestment in our communities. These factors have led to broken systems and flawed policies that disproportionately distress our communities and must be addressed holistically.

• Communities most affected by violence are often the ones with the least access to resources and support. This imbalance perpetuates a cycle of violence that is difficult to break and calls on us to adopt a multifaceted approach that addresses the root causes of violence while also providing immediate support to those affected.

• Amid these challenges, we have also witnessed the spirit and fortitude of our community. We have seen firsthand that the community is rich with solutions and is our greatest asset in the fight against violence. By investing in community-led efforts, we empower the community to take ownership of their safety and well-being.

• We know that it is important to challenge existing stereotypes about victims of gun violence. For example, there is a tendency to blame gunshot victims or assume that young Black people who are shot are criminals, gang members or drug dealers. Most of our patients were simply living their lives when they were shot as bystanders. All of our patients are human beings who deserve compassion and understanding and none of them deserves violence.

We knew this work would be a complex and heavy lift. Our tagline is, “Violence prevention isn’t hard work, it’s heart work.” We are proud to stand alongside Emory’s Urban Health Initiative, the Center for Civic Innovation, Hope Hustlers, Tyme to Thrive, Wii Care, the Hopeful Change, Lakewood Ministries, Mother’s Against Gang Violence, Girassol Wellness, Gangstas to Growers, Freedom Is A Choice, Paralyzed From Violence and so many other grassroots organizations as they do heroic work to prevent violence in Atlanta’s neighborhoods.

Gun violence is 100% preventable. Do we care enough about young Black men and the Black and brown communities that are disproportionately affected by gun violence to implement proven, evidence-based approaches to prevent it?

We believe that, in Atlanta, the answer will be yes. We believe that, with you, we can transform trauma and build a safer community in our beloved city.

Jacquel Clemons Moore is a leading expert in violence prevention, the director of the Interrupting Violence in Youth and Young Adults Project at Grady Health System and the 2023 recipient of the Center for Civic Innovation’s Good Trouble Honor.