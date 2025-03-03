Georgia leads the nation’s clean energy boom: $31.23 billion in investments and 43,226 new jobs to date — with many more to come.

But the federal investments that are fueling this growth are on the chopping block with President Trump vowing to repeal them. The Trump administration’s efforts to roll back these job-creating investments across the United States would not only undermine our nation’s competitiveness in the global clean energy race, it would also hurt communities right here in Georgia.

You don’t have to look far to see how transformative these investments have been for our state: Several companies are building multibillion-dollar projects in Cartersville, just a half hour from my home in Kennesaw. This will deliver cutting-edge technology and good-paying manufacturing jobs to northwest Georgia.

Hyundai and SK On’s new battery cell plant is creating 3,500 new jobs through a more than $4 billion investment — one of the largest economic development projects in Georgia’s history. When the plant opens later in 2025, it’s expected to produce enough batteries to power 300,000 electric vehicles each year.

Qcells also has made several major investments in northwest Georgia to boost solar manufacturing. The announcement of its operations in Whitfield and Bartow counties means 3,800 good-paying jobs.

And these figures don’t include the thousands of indirect jobs that will put people to work to produce the goods and services needed at the manufacturing plant, or the additional jobs to come from increased spending from these workers at local restaurants, shops and more.

Any attempts to pull back on federal energy investments would stifle innovation, drive up costs for families and take away good-paying, family-sustaining jobs. The clean energy boom is creating opportunities for skilled trades like electricians, and hiring is projected to grow at double the rate of other careers.

These jobs are powering the technologies we need for more abundant, affordable and cleaner energy. And transitioning to these sources of energy will drive down pollution, delivering cleaner air and healthier communities for our kids.

It will also mean a safer climate. For our communities to be resilient in the face of climate change, which is fueling unpredictable extreme weather and sending insurance costs skyrocketing, we need to continue building and using clean energy technologies here in Georgia.

The clean energy transition is happening right now, and if we don’t stay in the race, we risk losing out on these competitive, good-paying jobs. Members of Gen Z are excited about these careers, and companies are making moves to recruit young people into clean energy jobs.

Fortunately, Georgia has leaders in Congress from both political parties standing up for the clean energy investments that are creating a brighter future for our state and keeping the next generation of talent right here in Georgia. I’ve seen firsthand how young Georgians are eager to play a part in our state’s clean energy industry. Let’s make sure they have that opportunity.

The United States can’t afford to slow down — or stop — on the path to a cleaner, healthier future. The benefits for Georgia families — good jobs, more affordable energy, less pollution — are too great to leave on the table.