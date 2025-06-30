These facilities are the backbone of the digital economy, and they are essential infrastructure of our data-driven economy.

We all see it in our everyday lives. The apps on our phones, the shows we stream, the products we buy online, the AI we use at work or school all run on data.

Data demand continues to grow

Credit: contributed Credit: contributed In 2024, the world generated 147 zettabytes of data, with projections hitting 180 zettabytes by 2025. A zettabyte, for those of you keeping score at home, is the equivalent of 1 billion terabytes. If you laid a billion 1TB hard drives end to end, they’d stretch around the Earth four times. Clearly, we are producing information on a scale unlike any other time in human history. And it all must be stored, processed and delivered instantly — and that’s where data centers come in. Here in Georgia, we’re not just keeping up. We’re leading. From Newton to Douglas to Jackson counties, major companies are building next-generation data campuses to meet exploding demand. But this isn’t just about tech infrastructure — it’s about smart economic development. Data centers bring massive capital investment and long-term benefits to local communities. Unlike many large-scale projects, they generate significant property tax revenue without overwhelming public services. One example: Loudoun County, Virginia – now the densest data center hub in the world – added more than $16 billion to its tax base in 2024, allowing it to cut tax rates and still increase revenues. Georgia counties are starting to see the same kind of returns. In rural areas, especially where populations have been shrinking and job opportunities are lagging, these projects are a beacon of economic opportunity.

Local governments benefit from new tax revenue, new infrastructure like fiber and grid upgrades, and short-term construction jobs followed by long-term, high-skilled positions. And because data centers require relatively few permanent employees and generate minimal traffic or school impact, they offer a high return with low disruption.

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Examine incentives, but also consider consumer demand

In communities like Monroe, Cartersville and Social Circle, data centers aren’t replacing old industries — they’re introducing a new kind of economic stability. They bring in revenue that supports local schools, roads and public safety without burdening taxpayers. For many of Georgia’s small towns, this could be the most significant economic opportunity in generations.

That said, responsible growth matters. Some critics have raised concerns about tax incentives and resource usage. Those are fair questions, and Georgia should continue to evaluate incentives carefully. But the truth is, these projects are driven first and foremost by customer demand — by what you and I need to live in 2025. Our digital lives aren’t slowing down and neither are the infrastructure needs behind them.

We must also acknowledge that data centers are advancing sustainability. Companies like Amazon Web Services are already using recycled water to cool facilities, saving hundreds of millions of gallons of drinking water annually, including right here in Georgia. Our state recently approved more than 765 megawatts of new battery storage to support the power grid, particularly near Robins and Moody Air Force bases. These grid-scale innovations are part of a more sustainable and reliable energy future.

Data centers are the new infrastructure of American life

There’s another reason to care about data centers: national security. These facilities are essential for everything from defense logistics to emergency dispatch systems. As artificial intelligence grows in military and public safety use, the need for secure, resilient data infrastructure will only increase. Retired Gen. Duncan McNabb put it best: AI is a game-changer. But only if we have the computing power and energy capacity to support it.

Georgia must be part of that solution. Our competitive edge lies in our reliable electric grid, forward-looking policies, skilled workforce and commitment to innovation. We’ve already taken steps to ensure the benefits of data center growth are broadly shared, like new rate structures to help keep residential power bills stable even as the tech sector expands.

Data centers may not be as visible as factories or office parks. But make no mistake: they are the new infrastructure of American life, and Georgia is building a foundation for long-term success. We should embrace this moment, not shy away from it.

The digital economy isn’t just about code and cloud servers. The digital economy is about what they make possible. For Georgia, that means jobs, revenue, investment, and security. It means preparing every corner of our state, urban and rural, for the industries of tomorrow.

The future won’t wait. Let’s make sure it’s built right here in Georgia.

Chris Clark is president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.