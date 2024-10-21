As a lifelong Georgia resident and former speaker of the George House of Representatives, I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that collaboration between the public and private sectors can have on our community. From our thriving small businesses to our historic neighborhoods, Georgia is certainly a place I’m proud to call home.
But, with more than 4,600 miles of active rail lines throughout our communities, one area we should continue to stay vigilant about is railroad safety. Even after my time serving the state, I’m still a believer that everyone — elected officials and residents alike — should make sure safety around railroad tracks is a top priority.
Railroads are an integral part of our nation’s infrastructure, carrying goods that sustain our economy and our way of life. But with more than 200,000 locations where highways and railroad tracks cross paths, we also must understand the risks and take action to reduce preventable tragedies. According to Operation Lifesaver, a rail safety education nonprofit, a person or vehicle is struck by a train every three hours. These incidents often result from risky behavior, and they leave lasting scars on the affected families and communities.
In September, we recognized “See Tracks? Think Train” Week — formerly known as Rail Safety Week — an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about rail safety across the country where organizations like Operation Lifesaver, in partnership with rail companies, local governments and community leaders, join forces to share critical safety messages. Georgia and all of its communities that have rail tracks running through them should learn about the dangers around railroad tracks.
The statistics are truly sobering. In America, railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths, with trespassing on railroad rights of way taking the lead. Despite evolving safety efforts, more than 60% of vehicle-train collisions continue to occur at crossings with automatic warning signals. One thing is certain: The key to preventing these accidents in the first place is raising awareness and educating the public on rail safety.
Companies like CSX, one of the major railroads serving the Peach State and our neighbors, are stepping up to the plate with initiatives to reduce these incidents. As part of the “See Tracks? Think Train” campaign, CSX works year-round to educate both its employees and the communities it serves about the importance of rail safety. The company additionally invests in infrastructure improvements, including clearing vegetation around crossings and installing emergency notification systems so that drivers and pedestrians are better equipped to make safe decisions near tracks.
Now, though private-sector investment and collaboration are important, public safety is a responsibility we all share. In our community we must do our part to make safe choices when approaching railroad crossings, including staying alert, obeying crossing signals and never trying to beat a train. It’s also important to share this message with younger generations, who may not fully understand the dangers of playing or walking near train tracks.
As a former elected official, I still feel called to shepherd the residents of Georgia. The Georgia Department of Transportation historically has observed Rail Safety Week in an effort to help raise awareness, and I’m proud of that. Individual communities have also participated and worked to improve traffic safety and support first responders.
But rail safety is one area where we can always do more. By working together — with rail companies, local government and organizations such as Operation Lifesaver — we can help reduce the number of tragedies on our state’s tracks.
Let’s use See Tracks? Think Train as a reminder of the vital role we all play in keeping our community safe. By raising awareness, following safety guidelines and spreading the word to friends and family, we can help prevent unnecessary accidents and continue to make Georgia an even safer state to live, work and thrive.
Mark Burkhalter, a former Georgia House Speaker who served on the Georgia Department of Transportation Board, serves on the State Road and Tollway Authority.
