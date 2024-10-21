As a lifelong Georgia resident and former speaker of the George House of Representatives, I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that collaboration between the public and private sectors can have on our community. From our thriving small businesses to our historic neighborhoods, Georgia is certainly a place I’m proud to call home.

But, with more than 4,600 miles of active rail lines throughout our communities, one area we should continue to stay vigilant about is railroad safety. Even after my time serving the state, I’m still a believer that everyone — elected officials and residents alike — should make sure safety around railroad tracks is a top priority.