If you’re the survivor of a crime or you have a loved one who’s been impacted by crime, your head is rarely in the right place. It’s disorienting to be a victim. If there’s loss associated with the crime, there’s also terrible grief.
That’s why it is particularly tragic that victims so often face a confusing path to justice and healing. Courts can be difficult to navigate, bewildering to anyone who’s unfamiliar with how they work and why — let alone someone recently harmed, violated or bereaved.
I know this firsthand. As a survivor of assault who went to court seeking justice, I showed up at court not even understanding there would be a full trial that day. I would have to represent myself without an attorney. There was a possibility that someone could go to jail by the end of the day — and that someone could be me, the victim. Nobody advised me on any of that when I filed the paperwork taking my assailant to court.
During the court deliberations, I felt stymied at every turn — as if I was the one who had committed the crime. I had a video of my assault, but the judge said I couldn’t share it. I didn’t know the necessary legal terms to properly make my case. I didn’t have witnesses present because I didn’t know I needed them. Eventually, I raised my hand and asked the judge if I could reschedule the court date because I wasn’t prepared. She told me no. Later, I found out that she could, in fact, have allowed me to return at a later date.
I left the court feeling embarrassed, victimized again. But my assailant, on the other hand, knew how the justice system worked because she had been through it before. She sat there with a smile on her face, knowing that she had the upper hand. I share all this because it is vital for law-abiding citizens to be aware of what might happen when they deal with the justice system.
It’s essential that we empower and educate them, helping them understand how the justice system works long before they need to rely on it. That’s why Voices of Black Mothers United — the organization I’m blessed to lead here in Gwinnett County — is hosting an event for victims of crime, leaders in the local justice system and anyone who might be or become an ally and advocate for a crime-free community. The gathering today will feature resources for crime victims and citizens, helping them navigate the justice system and educating them on self-defense. It will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Nett Church on 444 Bethesda Church Road in Lawrenceville.
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a week we can come together to help heal those who’ve suffered under criminal activity and help protect our community from further harm. It’s a chance for us to make a difference — and it’s a chance to help survivors be and feel truly heard.
Their perspective has the power not just to soften our hearts and broaden our minds but to help keep every one of us safer. They know better than most of us what it’s like to navigate the justice system and to work alongside our law enforcement forces. They have powerful testimony that can help build bridges of trust, hope and justice. But these survivors are so often prevented from speaking publicly because they’re afraid to do so — so we never get to know what they have to say.
Sometimes the community doesn’t listen. Sometimes a bad experience pursuing justice leaves them feeling re-traumatized. This doesn’t have to be the case. When I went through the court system, I began speaking with community leaders and people in law enforcement. This helped me understand the importance of educating myself and connecting myself to the right people, the people who deal with crimes.
I found a court advocate who helped me. I continue this work now with my local organization HUMS, Uplifting Hearts, Minds and Souls. We advocate for crime victims, and we help connect them with resources and training. We provide mental health sessions individually and in groups.
This week was important because it’s a chance for us to make a difference, and it’s a chance for survivors and their families to be heard. If we can, together, change the heart of someone who might have hurt someone — or heal the heart of someone who’s been hurt — we have succeeded.
But we have to show up. We have to all do the work. We have to build the relationships that will empower citizens, inform and support our law enforcement and justice communities and turn hurt into healing.
When or if crime strikes close to us — or strikes us personally — we can be ready. Together, we can always be ready to help efficiently bring justice to our community, to speak boldly and truthfully and to heal.
Rhonda Knight is the Georgia State Lead for Voices of Black Mothers United, a project of The Woodson Center.
