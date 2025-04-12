During the court deliberations, I felt stymied at every turn — as if I was the one who had committed the crime. I had a video of my assault, but the judge said I couldn’t share it. I didn’t know the necessary legal terms to properly make my case. I didn’t have witnesses present because I didn’t know I needed them. Eventually, I raised my hand and asked the judge if I could reschedule the court date because I wasn’t prepared. She told me no. Later, I found out that she could, in fact, have allowed me to return at a later date.

I left the court feeling embarrassed, victimized again. But my assailant, on the other hand, knew how the justice system worked because she had been through it before. She sat there with a smile on her face, knowing that she had the upper hand. I share all this because it is vital for law-abiding citizens to be aware of what might happen when they deal with the justice system.

It’s essential that we empower and educate them, helping them understand how the justice system works long before they need to rely on it. That’s why Voices of Black Mothers United — the organization I’m blessed to lead here in Gwinnett County — is hosting an event for victims of crime, leaders in the local justice system and anyone who might be or become an ally and advocate for a crime-free community. The gathering today will feature resources for crime victims and citizens, helping them navigate the justice system and educating them on self-defense. It will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Nett Church on 444 Bethesda Church Road in Lawrenceville.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a week we can come together to help heal those who’ve suffered under criminal activity and help protect our community from further harm. It’s a chance for us to make a difference — and it’s a chance to help survivors be and feel truly heard.

Their perspective has the power not just to soften our hearts and broaden our minds but to help keep every one of us safer. They know better than most of us what it’s like to navigate the justice system and to work alongside our law enforcement forces. They have powerful testimony that can help build bridges of trust, hope and justice. But these survivors are so often prevented from speaking publicly because they’re afraid to do so — so we never get to know what they have to say.

Sometimes the community doesn’t listen. Sometimes a bad experience pursuing justice leaves them feeling re-traumatized. This doesn’t have to be the case. When I went through the court system, I began speaking with community leaders and people in law enforcement. This helped me understand the importance of educating myself and connecting myself to the right people, the people who deal with crimes.

I found a court advocate who helped me. I continue this work now with my local organization HUMS, Uplifting Hearts, Minds and Souls. We advocate for crime victims, and we help connect them with resources and training. We provide mental health sessions individually and in groups.