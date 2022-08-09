TERRY DEMPSEY, GRAYSON

Committee hearings show Trump unfit for second term as president

The Jan. 6 committee investigating the insurrection at the Capitol accomplished something the Republican establishment could not for fear of alienating Trump supporters.

The committee made Trump an unacceptable candidate for president in 2024. Trump does not know it yet, but he will soon when candidates he supports lose in the November midterm elections. He will read the writing on the wall, scripted by the Jan. 6 committee.

Trump accomplished so many things during his presidency but destroyed his legacy just to satisfy his ego. The Jan. 6 committee proved, if nothing else, that then-President Trump could have stopped the insurrection but did not.

Therefore, other Republican candidates can now run for president with impunity in 2024.

