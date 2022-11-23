In contrast, a vote for Warnock is a vote for character and competence over celebrity politics and extremism – a vote for perfecting our democracy instead of blowing it up.

STEVE BABB, LAWRENCEVILLE

Competency test for candidates a good idea

The Nov. 16 letter to the editor, “Make all political candidates prove competency,” makes great sense!

Current candidates, many not having the benefit of high-school civics classes taken by us Boomers, may not even realize that such a body of knowledge exists. Among various information sources for creating a test is the National Educational Standards (www.civiced.org) section on civics and government.

And candidates don’t even have to pass the test! The pols could still run their smiley-face ads and muddy-face their opponents, but every ad would close with their pass/fail grade.

One obstacle would be getting legislatures to pass state and federal laws requiring this, as so many legislators have found their own ignorance is no bar to public office.

MIKE WEST, MARIETTA