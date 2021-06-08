Readers Write

T. PATRICK KELLY, CONYERS

Voters must watch out for gerrymandering

Gerrymandering is a tactic used by the party in power to draw voting district boundaries as a way to choose their voters and keep themselves in power. Partisan gerrymandering is still legal in the U.S. and favors one political party over another. Both Democrats and Republicans have gerrymandered and it’s not right, whichever party does it.

Georgia is now in the process of redistricting, as mandated by law after the recent 10-year Census. In 2016, Georgia gerrymandered district boundaries to favor one party so that 81% of legislative seats were uncontested. What happens as a result?

We must keep an eye out for gerrymandering when the Legislature redraws voting district boundaries. Transparency is crucial: the Legislature must hold public meetings, make maps and data public, and commit to a non-partisan review.

KATHLEEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR