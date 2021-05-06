Readers Write

Sunday’s AJC included yet another article stating the Fed has the following dual mandate: keeping prices stable and maximizing employment “Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation,” News, May 2.

In fact, under 12 U.S.C. section 225a, the Fed is supposed to “promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates.” Leaving out the last one does make the Fed’s job easier. We don’t have moderate long-term interest rates. Instead, we have historically low long-term interest rates, causing roughly half of traditional retirement investments to be unappealing, thus causing the TINA stock market’s prices to be excessive. The nation’s debt is what is and will be driving continued low rates.