1/24 Readers write

Gov. Kemp’s agenda misses the mark

As Gov. Kemp basks in his recent election day win and messaging to provide tax relief for property owners, aid for teachers, better healthcare, and a fight against crime, I wonder if anyone is actually reading between the lines. Relief for property owners is great, but understand that Atlanta has a large discrepancy of home ownership between Blacks and whites. Percentage-wise, there are fewer Black homeowners now than in the ‘60s. Advantage white homeowners. Huge advantage.

While the governor claims that teachers deserve more pay (and they do), he also wants to tell them how and what to teach and what books to put in their libraries. Better healthcare? For whom? Not the hundreds of thousands of those in poverty who would benefit if the state passed enhanced Medicaid benefits. And I guess his fight against crime wins if we can put more guns in the hands of more people and allow them to carry them almost anywhere. So, how’s that working out, Gov.?

BOB DICKINSON, ALPHARETTA