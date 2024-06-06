Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at D-Day anniversary commemoration in France
Opinion

Readers write

PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM

PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM
1 hour ago

Remembering D-Day heroes who saved the world

On June 3, 1994, I flew to Paris with the goal of seeing all U.S. landing beaches on the 50th anniversary of D-Day. I did it and met the D-Day heroes.

I met a French Resistance fighter, saw World War II veterans parachute and met one. I saw Ste. Mere-Eglise at midnight, the start of D-Day. I got a ride to Utah Beach, Omaha Beach and Pointe du Hoc. One man described being on the first wave at Omaha Beach.

President Clinton: “The men on the beach were cut down by artillery and machine gun fire. When it seemed almost hopeless, something happened— something born in a democracy and on the baseball fields of their youth. First by ones and twos, then threes and tens, they got up. They secured the beachhead and marked the beginning of the end of the war. While these men may not have as much spring in their step today, when they were young, they saved the world.”

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

WWII a grim reminder of how totalitarianism spreads

Anyone still undecided about this fall’s presidential election should visit the U.S. Freedom Pavilion at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans. You will learn about the rise of totalitarian states like Germany, Japan and Italy.

It starts with the belief that one group of citizens is purer or more deserving than others, followed by undermining the press (fake news), the judiciary (witch hunts) and elections (stop the steal). Then, you end up in a society without elections, an independent judiciary or any press critical of the government.

Many Americans lost their lives fighting against these countries. Let’s not follow the dangerous path they took to totalitarianism.

MICHAEL E. MCCONNELL, M.D., ATLANTA

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Blue lights and a semi: How state troopers helped stop Atlanta’s gushing water2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CDC director visits Grady clinic to tout new after-sex STI prevention
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Meet the Georgia student who got accepted into more than 200 colleges
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cherokee elections board to stay bipartisan, but Democrats have doubts
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cherokee elections board to stay bipartisan, but Democrats have doubts
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot/Google Maps

This shuttered South Downtown office building could soon be a hotel
The Latest
06/06 Mike Luckovich: Joe’s behind this!
1h ago
GUEST COLUMN
Tyler Perry: Flying while Black shouldn’t be a crime
2h ago
06/05 Mike Luckovich: Ankle apparel
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
1h ago
Army Ranger follows grandfather's D-Day footsteps from Georgia to France
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis