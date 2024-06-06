President Clinton: “The men on the beach were cut down by artillery and machine gun fire. When it seemed almost hopeless, something happened— something born in a democracy and on the baseball fields of their youth. First by ones and twos, then threes and tens, they got up. They secured the beachhead and marked the beginning of the end of the war. While these men may not have as much spring in their step today, when they were young, they saved the world.”

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

WWII a grim reminder of how totalitarianism spreads

Anyone still undecided about this fall’s presidential election should visit the U.S. Freedom Pavilion at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans. You will learn about the rise of totalitarian states like Germany, Japan and Italy.

It starts with the belief that one group of citizens is purer or more deserving than others, followed by undermining the press (fake news), the judiciary (witch hunts) and elections (stop the steal). Then, you end up in a society without elections, an independent judiciary or any press critical of the government.

Many Americans lost their lives fighting against these countries. Let’s not follow the dangerous path they took to totalitarianism.

MICHAEL E. MCCONNELL, M.D., ATLANTA