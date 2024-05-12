Kudos to Duncan for his courageous decision

The courageous decision by former lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan and his excellent column in the AJC May 8 Opinion section have gone a long way toward restoring my respect for the Republican Party.

As a lifelong Democrat, I cannot wholeheartedly agree with his views on what is best for Georgia and the country. But I salute his honesty, integrity and sanity in the face of the divisive politics practiced by his party’s right wing. Healing is badly needed and must begin soon. We cannot afford four more years of chaos under Donald Trump.

The reaction of Georgia’s cowardly Trump loyalists is entirely predictable and says way more about them than it says about Mr. Duncan. And Mike Luckovich’s cartoon about the GOP putting party before country was priceless. Kudos to both!

SUSANNE HOLLISTER, LILBURN

Duncan will have no effect on presidential election

It may come as a surprise to Geoff Duncan, but nobody cares for whom he votes.

His voting for President Biden is a sign of childish petulance writ large.

His giving Biden credit for having a moral compass as his guide is as meaningless as Duncan’s service as lieutenant governor of Georgia.

Duncan’s stand against former president Donald Trump makes him an unpleasant provider of opinions. He can join a group that will have no effect on the presidential election.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS

Duncan’s a RINO, should switch parties

Geoff Duncan is The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s idea of showing political “balance” simply because he claims to be a Republican. He is the definition of a RINO — a “Republican in Name Only.” He talks and writes like he is some sort of choir boy who has some great plan for the GOP.

Because he is willing to ignore the many failures of the current Biden administration and actually vote for Biden because he hates Trump simply means that he is not a Republican and should switch to the Democratic Party. The sooner the better.

If this paper wants to actually show some political balance and fortitude, stop printing everything Duncan spews and talk to some real Republicans. You can call me anytime for that.

WILLIAM J. DANIEL III, JOHNS CREEK

Duncan and Raffensburger could reform Republican Party

I’m 60 years old. I’m a gay man. I’ve never voted Republican.

I’ve been watching Geoff Duncan and Brad Raffensperger since the November 2020 election.

I’ve been watching the integrity with which they have handled former president Donald Trump’s rabid desire to hold on to power.

I can’t wait until Trump is out of the picture and for people like these two men reform the Republican Party so we have new options.

I might actually vote for them.

DALE DUNCAN, ATLANTA

Duncan’s stance shows integrity

Hats off to Geoff Duncan. His stance to support Joe Biden as opposed to presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump shows that there are still members with integrity within the party.

DORIS M. WEAVER, LAWRENCEVILLE

Duncan takes honorable position to oppose Trump

Former Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan has demonstrated himself as a profile in courage by stating that he will vote for President Biden and not for former president Donald Trump because of Trump’s conduct and character.

Though I disagree with Duncan on certain policies, I admire his efforts to defend and protect the democracy that every American should defend and protect. He has taken an honorable position in opposing Trump in the upcoming November election.

Trump’s efforts to damage the rule of law, including defending Jan. 6, 2021, criminals and threatening to grant pardons to those who attacked the Capitol, injured officers and damaged the people’s house, are to be condemned by every American. Every day, Trump’s effort to threaten the court system and everyone connected with it is one of the most shameful episodes in American history.

Duncan will likely be threatened for his words, efforts and courage. Anyone who threatens him over his stance should be ashamed. They must reevaluate their commitment to our country. Threats to democracy, such as threats to the rule of law and to law and order, are also the work of Russian and Chinese propagandists; no one in this country should keep such company.

HAROLD KIRTZ, ATLANTA

Duncan is hardly the GOP’s ‘white knight’

Former Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan’s op-ed on May 8 in the AJC (“Duncan: Why I’m voting for Biden”) could easily have been ripped from the New York Times opinion pages. Duncan fashions himself as the self-appointed Republican white knight destined to rebuild the Republican Party after its Donald Trump conversion. Unfortunately, Duncan’s rebuilding venture currently resembles the catalyst General William T. Sherman gave Atlanta to rebuild after the Civil War: burn most of what exists to the ground. Duncan’s urging voters to vote for President Biden in November merely throws gasoline on the fire.

So, don’t be surprised if Duncan and Sherman evoke the same level of affection from Georgians. Duncan’s periodic op-eds have not been a good start from which he can sway Georgia Republicans, or national ones, to his viewpoint.

And at least Sherman had the good political sense not to become a CNN on-air commentator.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Duncan joins other leaders putting country over party

As a moderately liberal Democrat, I deeply appreciate Geoff Duncan’s thoughts expressed in his May 8 Opinion column, “Duncan: Why I’m voting for Biden”).

Thank goodness for Republicans such as Duncan and former members of congressman Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. These Republicans actually care about dialogue, compromise, consensus and putting country over party, which are the efforts required to preserve our democracy.

SALPI ADROUNY, JOHNS CREEK

Duncan is courageous man of conviction

Former lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan is a courageous man of conviction. To be a lifelong Republican and have the guts to write an opinion essay in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution endorsing Joe Biden for president is amazingly brave.

So many Republications blindly support criminally indicted former president Donald Trump for a second term. Geoff Duncan, please run for public office again!

JONI PELTA, ATLANTA

GOP full of ‘Trump toadies’

I’ve always voted GOP and still share a personal obligation to serve my country. However, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ childish response to the former lieutenant governor’s condemnation of former president Trump again shows a GOP too full of Trump toadies.

I was especially sorry to see all the GOP contenders for my district’s congressional seat still “believe” the steal nonsense. I doubt all do, but that’s politics, as well as a lack of “sterner stuff.” I still think the GOP has a better plan for this nation, but not with someone the likes of Trump.

E. MARTIN, PEACHTREE CITY

Duncan shows what patriotism looks like

If many have forgotten what character, bravery and patriotism mean, look no further than our former lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan.

The majority of voters are neither Republicans nor Democrats but Americans who want what is best for our nation, not what is best for a political party. Most of us are sick of the rhetoric, the insults and the constant power struggles we see in our politicians.

Finally, we see honesty and integrity in a representative of the majority, and our current lieutenant governor calls him the “village idiot” because he will not vote for former president Donald Trump. How completely sad that we vote for folks who slander and demean others. How sad indeed that such characters have no character.

LYNN W. GENDUSA, ROSWELL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP