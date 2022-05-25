U.S. history doesn’t treat past secessionists favorably

Patricia Murphy, in her very timely piece on the Trumpian fever over election fraud, calls out several current and potential Georgia legislators who are running on the lie that the 2020 election was stolen (but only in states where Democrats won). Other essayists have called these people “conservatives” or “ultra-conservatives,” a questionable label considering these are people who support overturning democratic norms, including the peaceful transition of power. One must ask, was Robert E. Lee (a West Point graduate) and the Civil War secessionists just patriotic ultra-conservatives?

JONATHAN D. GLASS, ATLANTA

Hoping Trump loyalists will stick to their principles

Since Donald Trump shows little support for those who refused to accept his unsupported claim that the election was stolen, it’s obvious to me that he will throw anyone under the bus who is not loyal to him, including Georgia politicians and voters. There’s a report that a sizable number of Republicans will refuse to vote for Gov. Kemp if Perdue is not the GOP nominee. Perdue is a Trump loyalist, and I hope that his supporters stick to their principles.

LARRY TAMBLYN, NEWNAN