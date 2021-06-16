Readers Write

Gov’t should save surplus for emergencies
The much higher amount of funds collected in Georgia taxes, during this last year, is very tempting to those deciding what to do with it. A government needs to realize, like a family, that surprise expenses will be coming! Kudos to Rep. Terry England, for publicly warning the legislature to “be cautious of making promises that cost money.”
Families learn that spending all of their money on regular, planned expenses disables them from having ability to pay for emergencies - whether those be medical, repairs, losses, etc. Having savings is not “hoarding.” We all need to be very judicious in money decisions, by families, companies, schools and by governments, etc. Not having a reserve of savings soon leads to a crisis. We need “to get the most bang for our buck.” Every dollar spent will never be available again. Require lasting quality and lasting value; do not just give appeasement!
TOM STREETS, ATLANTA
Vulnerable children are more important than tax cuts
The June 9 article, “State could see a record tax surplus,” News, says the new state budget backfills 60% of cuts made to many state agencies last year because of COVID-19. Is there any reason not to “backfill” these cuts 100%, especially with relief funds coming into the state from the federal government?
These agencies address education, health, mental health, crime investigation and a myriad of other areas. As a social worker for 40 years, I know the Department of Family and Children Services could use significantly more funds to only hire workers with graduate degrees in the field working toward or having attained a license, to provide higher salaries to attract those workers, and to reduce caseloads to be more manageable. Vulnerable children are more important than tax cuts at this time, especially with the pandemic affecting many children negatively.
ELLEN SLACK, DECATUR