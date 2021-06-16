Readers Write

The much higher amount of funds collected in Georgia taxes, during this last year, is very tempting to those deciding what to do with it. A government needs to realize, like a family, that surprise expenses will be coming! Kudos to Rep. Terry England, for publicly warning the legislature to “be cautious of making promises that cost money.”

Families learn that spending all of their money on regular, planned expenses disables them from having ability to pay for emergencies - whether those be medical, repairs, losses, etc. Having savings is not “hoarding.” We all need to be very judicious in money decisions, by families, companies, schools and by governments, etc. Not having a reserve of savings soon leads to a crisis. We need “to get the most bang for our buck.” Every dollar spent will never be available again. Require lasting quality and lasting value; do not just give appeasement!