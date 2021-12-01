Then, using the “Big Lie” as an excuse, they passed a voter suppression law packed with efforts to restrict Democratic and minority voting. They did this solely because most Georgians picked Biden, Warnock and Ossoff in last year’s election.

Now, to complete their three-pronged attack on democracy, they engaged in partisan and race-based gerrymandering to redistrict our state. With lightning speed, they steamrolled new maps that will give them yet another chance to distort the voting process in their favor. They had solemnly promised over and over that their process would be fair and transparent. Their words were hollow.

All Georgians should use the ballot box to reject those who have such disdain for our democracy.

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA