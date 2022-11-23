But will they continue buying into his braggadocious diatribes and childish mockery of others if DeSantis runs?

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Hurricane damage is high price of climate change

The devastation of expensive beach houses by Hurricane Nicole, “Tropical Storm Topples Beach Homes Into Ocean,” (News, Nov. 11) provides yet another sorry spectacle of the costs of climate change. Economists tell us that the cost of ending the era of fossil fuels will be far less than the costs of inaction, but we have ignored their warnings. It is hard to draw the connection between filling our tanks with gas 20 years ago and the devastating floods in Pakistan now. Is our civilization unworthy of survival? Shall we just hunker down and wait for doom?

Flipping the page of our newspapers, we see new electric car plants and other belated signs of climate action providing new jobs and opportunities. More climate disasters are inevitable, but the collapse of civilization is not. So don’t despair! As a wise father once told his son, “Never take a called third strike. Go down swinging.”

DAN EVERETT, ATHENS