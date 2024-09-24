Harris campaign seems to avoid media scrutiny

If Kamala Harris actually wins the presidency with basement strategy 2.0, hardly ever speaking off script to the media about anything substantive, then I plan to announce my candidacy for president in 2028.

The lower level of my house is pretty nice, so I could happily hang out there during the campaign. And I don’t want to speak to the media or answer hard questions, either. On policy, I’m happy to be so vague and inconsistent that everyone thinks I agree with them. I’ll record a few campaign videos where I smile, laugh and use words like “new,” “hope” and “future.” I should be well on my way to the White House. If I could just get someone else to win the primaries before I swoop in and get handed the nomination, that would be great, too.