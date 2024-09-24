Harris campaign seems to avoid media scrutiny
If Kamala Harris actually wins the presidency with basement strategy 2.0, hardly ever speaking off script to the media about anything substantive, then I plan to announce my candidacy for president in 2028.
The lower level of my house is pretty nice, so I could happily hang out there during the campaign. And I don’t want to speak to the media or answer hard questions, either. On policy, I’m happy to be so vague and inconsistent that everyone thinks I agree with them. I’ll record a few campaign videos where I smile, laugh and use words like “new,” “hope” and “future.” I should be well on my way to the White House. If I could just get someone else to win the primaries before I swoop in and get handed the nomination, that would be great, too.
My campaign slogan will be, “Speaking to the media is for suckers.”
History shows autocracies as a disaster for citizens
Democracy or Autocracy. That is the simple stark choice Americans are currently facing.
Trump has clearly stated his intention to rule as an autocrat, and there is no reason to think that he won’t follow through. History shows that autocracies are generally a disaster for the citizens, while they benefit the leader and a close circle of friends and allies. Human rights and personal freedoms are almost always among the first things to go. Notable examples include Mao in China, Hitler in Germany, Hirohito in Japan, Castro in Cuba, Putin in Russia and Maduro in Venezuela.
Perhaps Trump will be an exception to the above list and forgo any opportunities for personal enrichment, but his past behavior indicates otherwise. As for the pursuit of political enemies and the loss of personal freedoms for the citizenry, that is one promise he is almost sure to keep.
