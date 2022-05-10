TOM STREETS, ATLANTA

Integrity vital for trust; there’s no substitute

There’s no substitute for integrity. Whether it is the Supreme Court, the Catholic Church, a scouting organization, someone involved in the opioid crisis, a political party, or any relationship, we must rely on and trust each other.

I am not sure integrity can be taught — you either are genuine or you are not. The Marine Corps has an interesting way of demonstrating integrity. You never ask your troops to do something you would not do. They know that -- from the first moment they met you and you walked around, so the sun was in your face when you addressed them, and not in their faces. You did not eat until they all ate first. So when you ask them to jump backward off a cliff (rappelling), they will do it because they just saw you do it first.

There is no substitute for integrity.

