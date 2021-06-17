Readers Write

Schools can teach about race in a different way
Rather than repeat the term (Critical Race Theory), I would just observe that we can do the good work that’s needed in a different way. Our students, especially high school students, can learn history constructively, and through that process learn more about the background to the present. The study of history at any level is essentially getting to the truth of things. This is a process of introducing subjects, striving to get the facts of them, and encouraging students to discuss the true story thoughtfully. This is likely a process that many good teachers already use. It should be widely emulated.
Today’s younger generation will be blessed if they can learn how to have such discussions. This would be a great step forward, enlightening and toning down public discourse in the rising generation. And it is a great service that all schools can provide.
ED KREBS, DOUGLASVILLE
We must start acting like adults to combat the virus
As President Joe Biden is trying to reach 70% vaccination rate for the eligible population, it is very telling to look at the states with the highest and lowest vaccination rates.
Almost without exception the highest rates are in the blue states, while the red states have the lowest vaccination rates (Georgia is 43rd). Red states tend to have more rural populations, and they supported Trump for president in 2020. Is it a loyalty badge of Republicans to shun the vaccine? Is it part of Trump’s macho approach to the vaccine and masks or believing governmental conspiracy theories? Some states may be destroying vaccines because of failure to find those willing to be vaccinated. The pandemic has not run its course especially since variants and complacency can cause it to resurface. Must we play political games with peoples’ lives? It is time to start acting like thinking adults and caring for our communal best interests.
JOHN SHACKLETON, ATLANTA