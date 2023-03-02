Splitting up should be hard to do for Atlanta, South

Divorce used to be a legal solution for people whose marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Ideally, everything else had been tried without success. There would be binding agreements for both parties designed to protect the innocent (children).

Now, let’s look at “divorce” as proposed by today’s policymakers. Is the relationship between the city of Atlanta and the rich, white enclave of Buckhead irretrievably broken? Has everything been tried to preserve its unity, or should Atlanta meet the outrageous demands of the other party? In that case, who will protect the innocent, such as non-rich, non-white residents and their children?

Next: what about the “national divorce” proposed by the clueless U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene? Her North Georgia district is prospering from the push for clean energy, which she opposed. What does she not oppose? What are her plans for a split nation? And what has she actually done for her constituents?

SUSANNE HOLLISTER, LILBURN