BreakingNews
Georgia Senate squashes Buckhead City rebellion
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
37 minutes ago

Proponents of ‘Buckhead City’ seem bent on punishing Atlanta

If it were April 1, I would think the Feb. 28 news story about “Buckhead City” was a gag designed to make fools of everyone. This concept itself is so small-minded that you’d think whoever thought it up needed a course in the humanities. The concept is meant to demonize the city. But as the saying goes, the real devil is in the details. And they suggest that malice is a strong motive. Somebody wants payback.

The proponents seem bent on punishing Atlanta upfront financially as well as in the future. North Atlanta High School for 1,000 bucks? That’s about two car payments these days. Want parkland? Try it at $100 per acre. Get you a fire station, only $5,000. Water infrastructure for a one-time price of $100,000?

Whoever dreamed up the bargain basement sale of the city’s assets — well, somebody spiked their water. And all because crime occurs everywhere inside and outside the perimeter, really between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

RICKS CARSON, ATLANTA

Splitting up should be hard to do for Atlanta, South

Divorce used to be a legal solution for people whose marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Ideally, everything else had been tried without success. There would be binding agreements for both parties designed to protect the innocent (children).

Now, let’s look at “divorce” as proposed by today’s policymakers. Is the relationship between the city of Atlanta and the rich, white enclave of Buckhead irretrievably broken? Has everything been tried to preserve its unity, or should Atlanta meet the outrageous demands of the other party? In that case, who will protect the innocent, such as non-rich, non-white residents and their children?

Next: what about the “national divorce” proposed by the clueless U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene? Her North Georgia district is prospering from the push for clean energy, which she opposed. What does she not oppose? What are her plans for a split nation? And what has she actually done for her constituents?

SUSANNE HOLLISTER, LILBURN

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Georgia Senate squashes Buckhead City rebellion 1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves manager Brian Snitker on Ozuna: ‘Marcell is gonna be on our team’
2h ago

Credit: AP

Police say charges against UGA’s Jalen Carter appropriate
10h ago

Credit: AP

Police say charges against UGA’s Jalen Carter appropriate
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Murder charges dropped against Carrollton sharecropper in historic court hearing
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Opinion: Sorry, New York Times. But you really don’t know Georgia very well.
14h ago
3/2 Readers write
Opinion: Biggest rental housing issue is there’s too little of it
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
11h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top