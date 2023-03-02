Proponents of ‘Buckhead City’ seem bent on punishing Atlanta
If it were April 1, I would think the Feb. 28 news story about “Buckhead City” was a gag designed to make fools of everyone. This concept itself is so small-minded that you’d think whoever thought it up needed a course in the humanities. The concept is meant to demonize the city. But as the saying goes, the real devil is in the details. And they suggest that malice is a strong motive. Somebody wants payback.
The proponents seem bent on punishing Atlanta upfront financially as well as in the future. North Atlanta High School for 1,000 bucks? That’s about two car payments these days. Want parkland? Try it at $100 per acre. Get you a fire station, only $5,000. Water infrastructure for a one-time price of $100,000?
Whoever dreamed up the bargain basement sale of the city’s assets — well, somebody spiked their water. And all because crime occurs everywhere inside and outside the perimeter, really between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
RICKS CARSON, ATLANTA
Splitting up should be hard to do for Atlanta, South
Divorce used to be a legal solution for people whose marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Ideally, everything else had been tried without success. There would be binding agreements for both parties designed to protect the innocent (children).
Now, let’s look at “divorce” as proposed by today’s policymakers. Is the relationship between the city of Atlanta and the rich, white enclave of Buckhead irretrievably broken? Has everything been tried to preserve its unity, or should Atlanta meet the outrageous demands of the other party? In that case, who will protect the innocent, such as non-rich, non-white residents and their children?
Next: what about the “national divorce” proposed by the clueless U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene? Her North Georgia district is prospering from the push for clean energy, which she opposed. What does she not oppose? What are her plans for a split nation? And what has she actually done for her constituents?
SUSANNE HOLLISTER, LILBURN
