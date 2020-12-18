Readers Write

Perdue, Loeffler have been unfairly vilified by Dems on COVID, other issues

I am sick of Democratic and Republican PACs running ads vilifying candidates. Some accusations may be true, or not. The accusation senators Perdue and Loeffler soft-pedaled COVID-19 in the beginning is ridiculous. Anything they have said has repeated what federal bureaucrats told them – and they, by their own admission, knew about as much as I did at the beginning of the pandemic. What I would like to see is for voters to be told what it will mean to the Constitution, rule of law and U.S. way of life if Democrats control Congress and the White House. Or, voters can look at Democrat-controlled states and cities to know what the future will hold. Warnock, Ossoff, Perdue and Loeffler would be among 535 elected politicians in Congress. Do you think they have any real power as individuals? At least Perdue and Loeffler have experience in the system. Republicans must vote, too, to overcome any perceived or actual voting impropriety.