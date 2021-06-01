Readers Write

I’ve lived for 20 years in a high rise condominium residence in Buckhead - just a couple blocks from Lenox and Phipps malls.

My building has triple glazed windows and until recently there have only been rare occasions where outside noise has been intrusive. But in the last couple years, I can’t sit outside, or inside either, without hearing the obnoxious sound of purposefully “screaming” exhaust systems from cars revving their engines and owners showing off their outrageous sounds. Lenox Road, East Paces Ferry and Peachtree Road have become “show off” destinations for theses owners to race their engines and cars‚ and create a nuisance for local residents and visitors to this popular area of Atlanta. I suspect there is no policing of this activity, as its incidence is so frequent.

I call on the mayor and police to stop this offensive activity and enforce the laws pertaining to car racing and noise pollution in the city of Atlanta.

DIXON BARTLETT, BUCKHEAD