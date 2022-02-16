Meanwhile, the cult he leads, also known as the Republican Party, has degenerated into a motley crew of white supremacists, Big Lie supporters, advocates of bizarre conspiracies, anti-vaxxers and Trump bootlickers. Their only agenda is to suppress minority voting, control the public-school curriculum, politicize public health issues and in general oppose any legislation advanced by Democrats. Ominously, they are also becoming increasingly anti-democratic, moving perilously close to fascism in the process. Their ultimate goal is power, even if it means shredding the Constitution.

Fortunately, Mitch McConnell’s latest statement concerning Trump’s complicity in the Capitol insurrection and anti-Trump stances newly adopted by other prominent Republicans may be signs that some semblance of sanity is returning to the GOP. Our only hope is to vote.

LUCAS CARPENTER, CONYERS