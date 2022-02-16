Domestic violence most always male-perpetrated
Every time domestic violence is on the rise, the enablers crawl out of the woodwork, “Female-perpetrated domestic violence is on rise” (Readers Write, Feb. 8). To compare the crimes and cruelty perpetrated against women with the small number of those toward men is ludicrous and facile. Men continue to beat women because they are bigger, stronger and impotent against the real targets of their rage. Life has humbled and defeated them, and they lash out at the closest and weakest. Society can and must draw the line against such behavior. As long as someone includes men among the victims, the violence will continue.
MICHAEL FEDACK, ATLANTA
Are Republicans finally moving from Trump and toward sanity?
America cannot progress until Trump and his followers are no longer relevant. But is that possible? True, Trump is the focus of many investigations and lawsuits, but these take time. In fact, he has yet to testify publicly under oath regarding any allegations against him.
Meanwhile, the cult he leads, also known as the Republican Party, has degenerated into a motley crew of white supremacists, Big Lie supporters, advocates of bizarre conspiracies, anti-vaxxers and Trump bootlickers. Their only agenda is to suppress minority voting, control the public-school curriculum, politicize public health issues and in general oppose any legislation advanced by Democrats. Ominously, they are also becoming increasingly anti-democratic, moving perilously close to fascism in the process. Their ultimate goal is power, even if it means shredding the Constitution.
Fortunately, Mitch McConnell’s latest statement concerning Trump’s complicity in the Capitol insurrection and anti-Trump stances newly adopted by other prominent Republicans may be signs that some semblance of sanity is returning to the GOP. Our only hope is to vote.
LUCAS CARPENTER, CONYERS