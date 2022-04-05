Funding mental health treatment in jails is wise investment

There was a very good opinion article from defense attorney Douglas Ford on April 1, wherein he discussed the interactions of individuals’ mental health with the justice system.

He commended the addition of a psychiatrist to the staff of the Cobb County jail. Numerous defendants/inmates have psychological issues by having mindsets in conflict with society and are often harmful to themselves and others.

Attorney Ford mentioned that “The asylums of old were cruel and confining, but they were stabilizing. Now, the unwell, pushed out by struggling town and family, end up in the general population. Sheriffs’ deputies, overwhelmingly good men and women, are not equipped to identify and treat such people - it’s just asking too much.”

The stigma to individuals being treated (and their families) must end. Proper funding for this treatment would be far cheaper in the justice system and asylums than the horrors suffered by society in more recent years.

Protect both individuals and the public!

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA