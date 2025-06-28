Action in Iran protects all Western democracies
Iran has long threatened to destroy Israel, boldly declaring that a single bomb would do the trick. Of course, the “bomb” would be a nuclear bomb, notwithstanding Iran’s claim that its nuclear activities were intended only for peaceful purposes. And, of course, Iran’s “peaceful intentions” were belied by its funding of its proxies’ attacks on Israel and its efforts to enrich uranium far beyond the level needed for peaceful purposes.
Nor did Iran stop attacking Israel. It also attacked and killed Americans.
America’s actions against three nuclear enrichment sites followed Israeli actions that had eliminated Iranian military leaders and also hampered Iran’s ability to fire missiles. Thus, President Donald Trump’s action was simply the crowning move in an effort to ensure Iran would not be able to develop a nuclear weapon.
These actions protected not only Israel but all of the Western democracies, which Islamists are trying to destroy.
TOBY F. BLOCK, ATLANTA
Iran bombing diverts attention from failed agenda
“Wag the dog” is a political term for creating a diversion from a damaging issue or issues, usually by using military force. It means a small and seemingly unimportant entity (the tail) controls a bigger, more important one (the dog).
Case in point: Trump’s domestic agenda is in utter turmoil. His approval ratings are down across all polling, including his favored Fox News.
His tariffs are keeping the cost of food and other necessities high, especially hurting those without financial resources.
His wanton decimation of public health by firing essential workers is making Americans less safe.
His attacks on Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security cause anxiety and pain, even for his voters.
Massive “No Kings” protests on June 14 across all 50 states brought out 5 million Americans pushing back on his cruel and inhumane policies.
All bad news for Trump. So, what did he do to distract? Bombed Iran and made all Americans more vulnerable to retaliation. Classic “wag the dog.”
KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR
No one should have to finance food
In a recent article in the AJC (“Some consumers now are financing groceries,” June 17), the subject was “buy now, pay later,” and how many Americans are using this service for groceries and fast-food delivery.
I feel for the people who have their budgets stretched to the point of having to finance their groceries. It says less about these people and more about a government that allows this. If people are paid a fair wage for the work they do, there would be no need for this financing of food.
DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE
