We are drowning, and we must support these efforts to keep us alive.

KAREN EVANS, ATLANTA

Higher flood insurance is price of changing climate

Flood insurance is important to the subject matter of the July 21 AJC article “Coastal residents scramble to adapt as flood risks rise.” Mention of it was limited to two paragraphs at the end of the lengthy story. One insurer discontinued flood insurance on Tybee Island, and the cost of a policy with a different insurer was 15% higher.

The General Assembly should take action instead of waiting until the private flood insurance market collapses, as is occurring in Florida. Two months ago, Florida’s reaction was to eliminate climate change in state statutes and encourage the use of natural gas to generate electricity.

Climate change should be considered by coastal Georgia residents in November. Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, has said that global warming is a Chinese hoax. Through the Agriculture Department, the Trump administration banned the terms “climate change” and “reduce greenhouse gases.”

Climate change still isn’t a GOP concern. The GOP’s recently adopted platform makes no mention of it. Indeed, the platform advocates “drill, baby, drill” and would cancel electric vehicle incentives that discourage greenhouse gas emissions in transportation.

DAVID BEARSE, ATLANTA