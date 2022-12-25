ajc logo
Trump Republicans too obsessed with personal politics

Nothing has better clarified the difference between the party of Trump and the Democrat Party than Mike Luckovitch’s White House Christmas Tree on Dec 13. While the Democrats have taken actions, right or wrong, to confront the real problems of America, Trump Republicans are obsessed with personal politics, the outcome of which won’t put a chicken in anybody’s pot.

C.R. VANTREESE, MARIETTA

Columnist Pitts’ fearless voice will be missed

I was so very sorry to read that Leonard Pitts Jr. is retiring as a columnist and will no longer appear on the AJC Opinion page. His column was one of the main reasons I continued to subscribe to the AJC daily paper, and frankly was one of the few opinion pieces I read - apart from Mike Luckovich, of course.

Somehow, Mr. Pitts captured the essence of many important issues. His voice, at least to my ears, was fearless and honest, qualities that are lacking in today’s public discourse. I am certain I speak for many others in wishing him well and thanking him for having the courage to share his thoughts with the public in such a professional manner.

BOB ZOECKLER, CLARKSTON

Did Pitts help race relations or stir the race pot?

The time many readers have been waiting for arrived. No, not Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or even Festivus. I’m speaking of Leonard Pitts Jr’s retirement (“Goodbye, thank you to column readers,” Dec. 18). Mr. Pitts has had a successful career as a syndicated columnist filling a role for which he was well suited: racial scold.

But I question whether the over 1.6 million column words he’s written were effective in the cause he pursued. Did he help race relations or, rather, exacerbate racial tension? Did he convert readers to social justice warriors and anti-racists, or merely stir the race pot with, as he might say a puddin’ spoon?

While some may sorely miss his columns, he left many readers merely sore or not reading him at all. But while bestowing ‘thanks’ on a personal note, Pitts’ columns provided fodder for many of my Readers Write letters, and for that, Mr. Pitts, I salute you. May you find harmony in retirement.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Love for soccer unmatched around the world

Who cares about soccer?

Lots of people care. Likely more care about soccer in the world than care about all American sports together.

Soccer gives people something to cheer about; anybody can do it, and it doesn’t require much equipment. Though Argentina has nearly 40% of its population living in poverty, it can cheer for its team. I’ve been there. In another country, I saw children kicking a ball of rags.

On a medical mission to Copan, Honduras with 13 doctors, I took a duffle bag filed with a dozen deflated soccer balls and a few pumps from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Though I couldn’t speak the language, I pumped up a ball and handed it to the kids, and it was an instant hit. We flatter ourselves with our Super Bowl, world champion basketball stars, and “World Series” baseball stars, but the FIFA World Cup we saw last weekend is what the world loves. Did you ever see such hugging and kissing?

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

