As dependence on gov’t rises, so does rage

While intrigued by the Readers Write letter about rage in today’s society and the need to address it (“Recent road rage incidents should frighten us all,” May 9), I was aghast the writer looked to government to come up with solutions.

A president who promised unity and has done nothing unifying and a Congress with members accepting — and sometimes encouraging — violent protests in our streets seem unlikely to remedy rage. Perhaps more coincidence than direct correlation, the rage the writer sees, if increasing, has increased as government has gotten larger and individual responsibility has shrunk.

Traditional families have waned. Human life has become cheapened, with many lives destroyed before birth and others developed without the nurture and discipline required to build character and civility. Yes, perhaps it’s just coincidence that as government has tried more and more to take care of people, people have forgotten how to take care of themselves and to care for their fellow man.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA