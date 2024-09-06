Renewable energy expansion has moved slowly throughout Georgia, as Georgia Power was lacking or limited in storage to store surplus energies such as solar energy. Plans to build multiple BESS sites bring hope and expectations for significant growth in renewable energies by providing sufficient storage for surplus energies.

ERICA BIBBEY, MARIETTA

Georgia Power not moving fast on renewable energy

Nuclear energy supplies about 27% of Georgia’s electricity needs, but as Georgia’s demands grow, this renewable source will become a smaller percentage. After facing criticisms about Plant Vogtle’s delays, costs and consumer impacts, Georgia Power is undoubtedly apprehensive about any energy source outside its comfort zone (fossil fuels).

According to recent ACJ articles, Georgia Power’s considerations of carbon sequestration and its limited efforts of peak-demand energy storage cover up the broader issue of their failure to participate in advancing renewable energy that the rest of the world needs and is pursuing. Environmental groups futilely challenge Georgia Power and the Public Service Commission because they lack planetary ethics and focus on shareholder wealth and corporate comfort. Georgia Power selfishly thwarts rooftop solar and community solar.

Is our energy supplier an anachronism with its guaranteed returns with little risks? We need to shape up Georgia Power or ship it out. Our planet demands it. Won’t you?

JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA