Recognizing the need for a militia to protect our newly formed nation, our forefathers guaranteed “the right to bear arms” in the Bill of Rights. Sadly, they inadvertently laid the groundwork for what has become America’s gun culture. Firearms, even assault weapons, have proliferated, are easily purchased and may be carried without a permit in states like Georgia. It should be no surprise that the rate of mass shootings in the United States is the highest of any western democracy. Too often, our schoolchildren are massacred in these shootings, as happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

After each such massacre, public demand increases for commonsense solutions to these unintended consequences of the Second Amendment. Instead of reasoning together to solve this continuing crisis, our “leaders” repeatedly engage in unproductive partisan conflict. We voters have a tool to resolve this deadlock of democracy. It is up to us to vote to expel from office leaders who fail to solve this problem.