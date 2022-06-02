ajc logo
X

Readers write

ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
51 minutes ago

America paying the price for its gun culture

Recognizing the need for a militia to protect our newly formed nation, our forefathers guaranteed “the right to bear arms” in the Bill of Rights. Sadly, they inadvertently laid the groundwork for what has become America’s gun culture. Firearms, even assault weapons, have proliferated, are easily purchased and may be carried without a permit in states like Georgia. It should be no surprise that the rate of mass shootings in the United States is the highest of any western democracy. Too often, our schoolchildren are massacred in these shootings, as happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

After each such massacre, public demand increases for commonsense solutions to these unintended consequences of the Second Amendment. Instead of reasoning together to solve this continuing crisis, our “leaders” repeatedly engage in unproductive partisan conflict. We voters have a tool to resolve this deadlock of democracy. It is up to us to vote to expel from office leaders who fail to solve this problem.

ARNOLD C. MCQUAIDE JR., BERKELEY LAKE

Communities need to be vigilant against school violence

Regarding the horrific school shootings in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, there is certainly no easy remedy moving forward. Constant, divisive political finger-pointing will solve nothing.

We can easily prevent 18-year-olds from legally buying tactical weapons, but the main problem, clearly, is profound mental illness, which somehow must be addressed.

I suggest communities all over the country compile lists of volunteer parents willing to submit to extensive background checks and firearms training, organize a schedule and deploy them, in pairs or more if available, outside of their child’s school. If a school has 1,000 students, you should be able to find 50 or more volunteers who have schedules that could accommodate this need.

Also, equip them with a panic button-type transmitter to alert the police. Relatively cheap. It can be enacted in under a year. I promise those volunteers will perform their duties admirably.

BRIAN MORROW, MARIETTA

Editors' Picks
Investor-owned housing emerging as key issue for metro Atlanta officials6h ago
NBCUniversal will operate huge new Assembly film studio in Doraville
3h ago
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox
8h ago
Chick-fil-A halts relocation effort near North DeKalb Mall redevelopment site
11h ago
Chick-fil-A halts relocation effort near North DeKalb Mall redevelopment site
11h ago
Braves add Alex Rodriguez’s nephew, send him to Gwinnett
1h ago
The Latest
Opinion: Road race keeps pushing through challenges
21h ago
Opinion: Trauma of mass shootings felt across society
21h ago
Readers write
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
16h ago
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top