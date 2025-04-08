Opinion
April 7, 2025

Foreign competition is good for America

So, the president and his naive GOP are telling the mere citizens how much better we will all be with these tariffs. I remember when Japanese vehicles were the answer in the 1970s to the Motor City gas-eating, short-lifespan vehicles. That foreign competition was good for the American soul, and it still is.

Regardless of the noise about “cheap Chinese” products on Amazon, I’ve found many to be outstanding, and the driven innovation and multitude of products are amazing, as well as the growth in jobs for Americans. I’m a proud American, yet I’ve been around, and I know that other free nations have plenty of better ideas to offer with respect to so many issues.

My question (as a Republican voter) is, how long is the GOP going to bend over to their dictator/president?

E. MARTIN, PEACHTREE CITY

Trump’s Cabinet is loyal, but incompetent

Unquestioning loyalty to Donald Trump seems to be the primary qualification for appointment to a Cabinet or executive branch position. Most of Trump’s appointments barely have the experience to qualify to be an apprentice. The Signal chat fiasco is a good example of that, and now we see more evidence of Pete Hegseth’s amateurish behavior, i.e., including his wife in sensitive meetings with foreign officials.

Time for Trump to remember his TV show and how to say “You’re fired” to his apprentices.

RON KURTZ, ALPHARETTA

School speed cameras needed for student safety

I read with disgust the March 31 article concerning the issues presented by school speed cameras. A bill outlawing them and one proposing “guardrails” have both been passed in the House and forwarded to the Senate. What? These cameras register motorists speeding in a school zone and issues a fine to the owner of that vehicle, just like the state toll bill does. It is administered by a private company.

The reason given for abolishing these cameras is that the fines are unfair. Really? They broke the law. Does the sponsor also want to abolish fines for speeding, running red lights and stop signs, and other improper safety operational fines?

Why not define planning, design, maintenance and fining criteria to be administered for all school cameras? Does transportation design organizations like AASHTO and ITE have defined criteria for these designs? If not then get some professional engineers and lawyers in a room and document the needed criteria for their operations and permissible use for the fines collected. How hard is this?

Or will the Legislature shirk its responsibility for our citizens, especially children, like they have done with gun laws?

JOE PALLADI, BROOKHAVEN

