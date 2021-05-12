Readers Write

Next mayor needs to do more than form committees

It appears the mayor wasn’t ‘proactive’ enough.” Her method of kicking the can down the road wasn’t considered “proactive.” And she decided the kitchen heat was a bit too much and decided to get out of the kitchen. Anyone who wants to be the next mayor has to have an ego bigger than Stone Mountain and if they think forming committees is going to reduce crime, they’ll become discouraged just like Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. If the next mayor is planning on winning a popularity contest, he or she will be woefully disappointed. He or she will need a powerful street sweeper that has no regard for excuses such as having a ‘bad day.’ Police officers should be rewarded for taking troublemakers off the street; not punished with jail sentences.

Taxpayers pay the salaries of the mayor, city council and the police officers and they should be able to enjoy a return on their investment.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS