Indignation should fall to the vourt and not the leaker.

JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA

Overturning Roe could push voters toward Democrats

The killing of Roe vs. Wade could turn American politics completely over. Those most wanting to stop abortion are part of the fundamentalist Christian bloc (which is only 26% of the U.S. population), and they are virtually all Republican.

If Roe is overturned, which is what they want, that will leave another large bloc of voters to drastically change things. I think the majority of that group would then vote for Democrats, negating the fundamentalist vote. It could make both the House and the Senate, in Washington and state politics, flip hard-core Democrat.

In reality, there will not be a stop to abortion; it will happen even if the pregnant girl has to fly to Ireland. And abortion is allowed, even in Catholic Ireland. At that point, all of these stupid hard-line anti-abortion laws in places like Texas would be moot.

So if they reverse Roe vs. Wade, it might not be quite what they want it to be.

RALEIGH C. PERRY, BUFORD