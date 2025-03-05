History is clear in the lessons it teaches: if this president continues to appease dictators and betray allies, it will end horribly for all of us.

I can only hope it is not too late.

ED UDALL, MARIETTA

Cutting IRS at tax time doesn’t make sense

The layoffs for the Internal Revenue Service will hit at the alleged core of what DOGE is allegedly supposed to investigate and take steps against: fraud and waste.

The mission of these thousands of employees was to investigate tax fraud and those not following the law and IRS guidelines to pay their fair share. They were also to “re-engineer” computer systems to reflect accurate results and make them more efficient and effective.

Isn’t it interesting that this has occurred during tax season? Wouldn’t having employees familiar with the tax laws and forms be beneficial in reviewing tax submissions accurately and addressing possible fraud?

The only fraud that is evident at this time is the DOGE operations and the lies that Trump has spread concerning his programs. He wants to give more tax cuts to the rich, which will increase the deficit well beyond the cost savings, as he increases the costs to all Americans for food and other goods based on the effect of his tariffs. Analysis by reputable financial analysts has defined these results. Wake up, America!

JOE PALLADI, BROOKHAVEN

Make data centers pay their fair share

Your article, “Data center power usage spurs bill advancement,” highlights how Georgia Power’s residential customers are unfairly burdened with rising energy costs due to the state’s data-center boom. While these facilities bring economic growth, their massive energy demands —sometimes exceeding 1,000 megawatts — should not be subsidized by everyday ratepayers.

Senate Bill 34 is necessary to ensure data centers pay their fair share. Georgia Power’s recent rule changes attempt to address cost-shifting, but former Public Service Commissioner Robert Baker noted that loopholes remain. Without legislative action, families will continue shouldering infrastructure costs for corporate giants.

Georgia has an opportunity to lead in both technological growth and consumer protection. I urge our lawmakers to support SB 34 and ensure that residential ratepayers are not left in the dark — both figuratively and financially.

LAURA IYER, ATHENS

DIRECTOR, SOUTHERN SUSTAINABILITY INSTITUTE