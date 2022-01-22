Even if the IRS is not open, they charge you interest and penalties. They miss their own deadlines and continue to charge you. The IRS makes frequent mistakes with the onus put on the taxpayer to correct. Their back-office systems are broken to the point that you never know how much you actually owe. If you contact the IRS, you will have to wait for hours on the phone to get a live customer service rep. And the reps can be extremely rude.

In short, the IRS simply can’t be fixed with more funding. And the idea of giving the IRS more power to intrude in the lives of the average taxpayer is a scary one indeed.

JAMIE WIMBERLY, ALPHARETTA