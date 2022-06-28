ajc logo
GOP has turned against electoral democracy

For the life of me, I don’t understand how any patriotic American can watch the Jan. 6 committee hearings and still vote Republican. The GOP has turned against electoral democracy and become a personality cult for would-be autocrat Donald Trump.

Knowing full well that he lost the 2020 election, Trump nevertheless bullied state election officials, instigated fake delegate slates, pursued groundless lawsuits, slandered and destroyed the lives of honest election workers, encouraged the violent Capitol insurrection, and endangered the life of his own vice president – all thuggish and desperate attempts to stay in power.

Pretending to believe the Big Lie that the election was stolen from Trump has become a litmus test for GOP candidates at every level throughout the country. Some are running on the implied promise to decertify elections their party loses. Simply put, the Republican Party is unfit to govern.

If we don’t see that as a more important election issue than the price of gas, what kind of Americans are we?

CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST

Someone with a gun could have stopped Uvalde mass shooting

I finally agree wholeheartedly with Mike Luckovich’s cartoon posting on the Uvalde police situation.

All it takes is one good person to stop one bad person, but unfortunately, the commander of police at the site chose not to send in the troops. How many lives would have been saved, no one really knows.

I saw one post of a woman who broke away from police to enter the school and remove her child from another classroom. Another post of a husband of one of the teachers shot attempting to enter the school, being disarmed by police, unable to save his wife and others.

This whole fiasco could have been averted by one good man or woman with a gun.

RON WEAVER, CUMMING

