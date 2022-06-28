CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST

Someone with a gun could have stopped Uvalde mass shooting

I finally agree wholeheartedly with Mike Luckovich’s cartoon posting on the Uvalde police situation.

All it takes is one good person to stop one bad person, but unfortunately, the commander of police at the site chose not to send in the troops. How many lives would have been saved, no one really knows.

I saw one post of a woman who broke away from police to enter the school and remove her child from another classroom. Another post of a husband of one of the teachers shot attempting to enter the school, being disarmed by police, unable to save his wife and others.

This whole fiasco could have been averted by one good man or woman with a gun.

RON WEAVER, CUMMING