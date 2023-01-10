1/10 Readers write

Ranked-choice voting could increase voter turnout

Regarding the letter to the editor published on December 29, while I respect the author’s expressed value of preserving the principle of majority rule, I think ranked-choice voting encourages people to vote more.

In the U.S.A., ranked-choice voting is used for primaries and general elections in Alaska and Maine; for local elections in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts and North Dakota. Evidence suggests it has increased voter turnout — for example, a 12% increase in the 2009 Minneapolis local election.

In a time when we experience a lot of gerrymandering, we need to encourage voters to express their 1st, 2nd and 3rd choices to avoid the widening divide in our political atmosphere.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

COVID gave progressives giant step toward socialism

Joe Biden got a taste of dictatorial rule during COVID and liked it!

He found out how easy it was to coerce the populace into believing they faced imminent death if they didn’t get multiple vaccine shots and wear masks, possibly forever.

The COVID outbreak was a gift to progressives, allowing them to take one giant step toward their utopian dream of socialist rule.

TOM GAMBESKI, CANTON