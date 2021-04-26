Readers Write

The AJC reports that many major businesses are proposing large reductions in carbon emissions (50% decrease by 2030) to combat climate change.

This follows a gradual awakening in the business community of economic damage caused by global warming. In response, many business leaders and groups advocate one specific approach to the problem -- carbon pricing. Supporters include Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Tesla’s Elon Musk, JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, ExxonMobil and the American Petroleum Institute among many others. Carbon pricing can produce effects throughout the economy, without the need for the government to say exactly how or where, and without costing the government a dime. The fees collected from fossil fuel producers are distributed in equal shares to the American people