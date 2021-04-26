Readers Write

Carbon pricing could help us curb climate change
The AJC reports that many major businesses are proposing large reductions in carbon emissions (50% decrease by 2030) to combat climate change.
This follows a gradual awakening in the business community of economic damage caused by global warming. In response, many business leaders and groups advocate one specific approach to the problem -- carbon pricing. Supporters include Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Tesla’s Elon Musk, JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, ExxonMobil and the American Petroleum Institute among many others. Carbon pricing can produce effects throughout the economy, without the need for the government to say exactly how or where, and without costing the government a dime. The fees collected from fossil fuel producers are distributed in equal shares to the American people
Let’s listen to the many business voices who see the danger of climate change and urge an ambitious response, preferably by putting a price on carbon.
JERRY TOKARS, ATLANTA
Reader concerned about autonomous vehicles on Beltline
A recent op-ed piece on Beltline transit (”A way to get mass transit on Beltline,” Editorial, April 21) is based on a misleading apples-and-oranges comparison between the cost of buying 200 autonomous rubber-tired vehicles and the entire cost of constructing and equipping a rail line.
The author offers no price estimate for the roadway the rubber-tired vehicles would need, nor any acknowledgement that if a roadway is built, there will be pressure to share the lanes with buses, cars and trucks. While autonomous vehicles may indeed be cheaper than railcars, they likely will need more frequent replacement (Many of MARTA’s original railcars are still running today). There also are obvious concerns about the safety of autonomous vehicles in such a heavily pedestrian environment.
JIM DEXTER, DECATUR